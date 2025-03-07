Life Sentences for Six Convicts in Maharashtra Murder Case
A court in Thane, Maharashtra, sentenced six individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of Dnyandeo Ragho Rane in 2018. The violent incident occurred following an altercation over wastewater issues. The convicts were charged with murder and attempted murder under various sections of the IPC.
A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing six individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in a 2018 murder case. The convicted, including two elderly men, were found guilty of killing Dnyandeo Ragho Rane after a minor row over wastewater took a violent turn.
Presided over by Additional Sessions Judge-1, R G Waghmare, the judgment spans 238 pages and was announced on March 6. It highlights the roles of Suresh Savlaram Mhatre, Ramesh Savlaram Mhatre, Pramod Ramesh Mhatre, Jitin Suresh Mhatre, Shatrukan Suresh Mhatre, and Darshan Suresh Mhatre. They were charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and rioting.
The court observed that the altercation, which initially started over a trivial issue, escalated to a horrific attack involving weapons like an axe, leaving the Rane family in turmoil. The verdict emphasized that violence over petty disputes is unacceptable in society, reinforcing the need for strict penalties to deter such actions.
