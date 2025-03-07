Christian Michel Seeks Sentence Completion Amid Bail Controversy
Christian Michel James, embroiled in the AgustaWestland case, opts to complete his sentence in India due to security concerns despite being granted bail. Amidst heightened dialogue with authorities, James reveals reluctance for bail due to personal safety, especially following incidents at AIIMS, preceding bail conditions imposed by court.
Christian Michel James, a key figure in the high-profile AgustaWestland case, has urged to finish his sentence in India, citing significant security threats despite being granted bail. The plea was made in court where necessary bail conditions were laid for his release.
Initially arrested in 2018 after being extradited from Dubai, Michel was later entangled in complex legal challenges presented by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Although the Delhi High Court granted him bail in the ED case, and the Supreme Court provided relief in the CBI case, Michel refuses bail citing safety concerns.
Michel highlighted his inability to secure local sureties due to his six-year incarceration and expressed deep apprehensions about stepping out of prison, labeling Delhi as a 'larger prison'. He disclosed plans for a private discussion regarding personal security incidents with the judge, further complicating his legal standing. The court, however, mandated strict conditions including regular check-ins with investigative officers and restrictions on speaking to media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
