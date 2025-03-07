Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP of Corruption in Delhi's 'Mohalla Clinics'

Delhi BJP president accuses the AAP-led government of corruption in 'Mohalla Clinics', alleging a Rs. 75,000 per test scam. He calls for transparency from AAP leaders, highlighting irregularities in clinic operations. The BJP claims to battle corruption, while AAP criticizes plans to shut clinics.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has accused the AAP-led government's 'Mohalla Clinics' of being embroiled in corruption, claiming a scam worth Rs 75,000 per test and demanding transparency from AAP leaders. These allegations highlight significant irregularities in the clinic operations.

AAP's former health minister Satyendar Jain criticized BJP's reported plan to close 250 'Mohalla Clinics', alleging it would cripple Delhi's healthcare infrastructure. He denied any wrongdoing and blamed the BJP for political sabotage.

Sachdeva described alleged irregularities, such as using false patient numbers and inflated rents. He affirmed BJP's commitment to clean up AAP's financial mess, asserting that the party's promises would be fulfilled.

