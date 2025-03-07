Italy's Top Court Rules Compensation for Detained Migrants

Italy's highest court has ruled in favor of an Eritrean migrant who was detained on an Italian coast guard vessel for 10 days in 2018, stating he is entitled to financial compensation. The ruling has outraged Italy's right-wing government, which has pushed a hardline stance on immigration in recent years.

The case arose after more than 150 migrants were prevented from disembarking from the Diciotti coast guard ship by orders of then-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. An Eritrean among them sought legal aid to fight the detention in court, leading to the landmark decision by the Court of Cassation.

The court's decision underscores the balance of powers in Italy, emphasizing that government actions must align with constitutional and legal limits, especially concerning fundamental rights. Italy's government, led by Giorgia Meloni, expressed frustration over the ruling, indicating the ongoing tension between the judiciary and political leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)