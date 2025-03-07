NDMC Intensifies Property Tax Recovery in Khan Market

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ramped up its efforts to retrieve overdue property taxes by attaching seven shop-cum-flat properties in Khan Market. This decision follows repeated non-payment by owners despite multiple notices, with dues reportedly amounting to crores.

In addition to these actions in Khan Market, the NDMC has partially attached a property owned by a builder on Bhai Veer Singh Marg. In a bid to recover dues, the NDMC has set a target of collecting Rs 1,150 crore in property tax this financial year and has already collected Rs 807 crore by mid-February.

However, the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has voiced their concerns regarding what they perceive as excessive tax demands, urging the NDMC to simplify tax policies to facilitate business operations. Meanwhile, NDMC continues its mission to tighten its tax collection protocols.

