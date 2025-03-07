Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Diplomat's Passing Shakes Indian Foreign Services

Indian Foreign Service officer Jitendra Rawat tragically ended his life in Chanakyapuri, Delhi. Rawat, who served in Indian embassies abroad, was battling depression. His family, residing in Dehradun, is now left mourning. The Ministry of External Affairs is offering support while maintaining the family’s privacy.

  • Country:
  • India

An officer from the 2011 batch of the Indian Foreign Services, Jitendra Rawat, ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a residential building in Chanakyapuri on Friday, according to police reports. No foul play is suspected in this tragic event.

The officer, aged 42, is survived by his wife, two sons, and his parents. Rawat held the position of director at the Overseas Employments and Protectorate General of Emigrants in the Ministry of External Affairs. Throughout his career, he served in Indian embassies in Belgium, Myanmar, and Japan. Police revealed he was undergoing treatment for depression.

At 6 am, Rawat jumped from the building's fourth floor; police received a distress call from the residential complex's security guard shortly after. The Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged his passing and is providing support to his family, emphasizing the need to respect their privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

