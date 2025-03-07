Mumbai Court Dismisses MeToo Case Against Nana Patekar Due to Time Limitation

A Mumbai court has dismissed allegations against veteran actor Nana Patekar, put forth by Tanushree Dutta in 2018, due to the complaint being filed well beyond the statute of limitations.

Dutta's accusations stemmed from a 2008 incident on the set of the film 'Horn Ok Pleasss', but the delay in lodging the formal complaint became a pivotal point in the court's decision. In 2019, police investigations yielded no incriminating evidence against Patekar or the others involved, resulting in a B-summary report.

Judicial magistrate NV Bansal emphasized the importance of adhering to the three-year limitation period under the Code of Criminal Procedure, highlighting the absence of any application for delay condonation. The magistrate also stressed the principles of equity and legal rigor as foundational elements in this decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)