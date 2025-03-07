Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues in Moscow: Strengthening Indo-Russian Ties Amidst Global Tensions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged in talks with Russian counterpart Andrey Rudenko in Moscow. Discussions focused on bilateral ties, regional issues, and the Ukraine conflict amidst renewed global interest. Other meetings with Russian officials addressed progress on decisions from recent India-Russia summits.

In a diplomatic engagement in Moscow, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko to discuss the broad spectrum of India-Russia relations. The discussions covered regional and global challenges, including the contentious Ukraine conflict drawing fresh global focus.

The meeting occurred shortly after a heated exchange between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which has drawn a strong response from Europe in support of Zelenskyy. The discussions also included an assessment of the progress on decisions from the July summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, as well as the recent meeting in Kazan.

In addition to his meeting with Rudenko, Misri also conferred with key figures in Russia's governance to evaluate bilateral cooperation in trade, economy, and cultural sectors. His visit comes amidst India's concerns over new Western sanctions on Moscow and their potential impact on Indo-Russian energy relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

