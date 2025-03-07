Left Menu

Tragic Attack on U.N. Evacuation Helicopter in South Sudan

A United Nations helicopter evacuating a South Sudanese general and soldiers from Nasir was attacked, resulting in fatalities. The incident threatens the fragile peace process and may constitute a war crime. Tensions rise as Machar's allies face detention, and the U.N. urges non-violence and dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A United Nations helicopter on a mission to evacuate a South Sudanese general and soldiers from the town of Nasir was ambushed, resulting in multiple fatalities, including a U.N. crew member. The tragic incident on Friday casts a shadow over an already fragile peace process in the region.

The U.N. described the attack as 'utterly abhorrent' and suggested it could be a war crime under international law. Soldiers were being airlifted after intense clashes occurred between national forces and the White Army militia, linked to First Vice President Riek Machar's faction. The government reported that approximately 27 troops, including General Majur Dak, were killed.

Amid rising tensions, arrests of key military officials allied with Machar threaten the stability ensured by the 2018 peace agreement. While the government has refrained from commenting on these arrests, the U.N. calls for dialogue to prevent further violence and destabilization in South Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

