Finance Minister's Sudden Departure Shakes Mexican Markets

In an unexpected move, Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O has tendered his resignation, according to two well-placed sources.

Ramirez de la O, who was appointed by the nation's previous administration, had pledged last year to continue serving under President Claudia Sheinbaum's government to manage public debt and ensure financial stability.

The finance ministry has yet to provide clarity on the reasons behind his decision, and as of now, they've not responded to requests for comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)