Leadership Shake-Up in Mexican Finance Ministry Amid Trade Uncertainty
Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O has resigned, as reported by two private sources. Edgar Amador Zamora, the deputy finance minister, will replace him. This change occurs amid trade tension and economic challenges, as the U.S. plans to enforce new tariffs on global partners.
In a significant shift within the Mexican government, Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O has resigned from his position, according to inside sources. The move follows his appointment by the former president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and is set to see deputy finance minister Edgar Amador Zamora stepping into the role.
Ramirez de la O had previously assured investors of his stability in the role amid a new government led by Claudia Sheinbaum, aiming to manage public debt and preserve fiscal discipline. However, the reasons for his departure remain undisclosed, and no comments have been received from the finance ministry regarding this unexpected reshuffle.
This leadership change transpires as Mexico grapples with potential new tariffs from the United States, its key economic partner. The ongoing trade policy fluctuations under President Donald Trump threaten market stability, with crucial exemptions set to expire soon, potentially escalating trade conflicts globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
