Left Menu

First Clade Ib Mpox Case Detected in Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo state in Brazil has reported its first case of clade Ib mpox, detected in a 29-year-old woman. This marks the first occurrence of this strain in the region, as the woman had contact with a relative arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 04:55 IST
First Clade Ib Mpox Case Detected in Sao Paulo

In an unprecedented development, Sao Paulo state in Brazil has reported its first case of the clade Ib mpox strain. This marks a momentous occurrence as the virus makes its initial appearance in the region.

The case was identified in a 29-year-old female resident of the Sao Paulo metropolitan area. Health officials confirmed that the woman had recently been in contact with a relative who traveled from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The detection of this strain has raised concerns among health authorities who are closely monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures to curb its spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025