First Clade Ib Mpox Case Detected in Sao Paulo

In an unprecedented development, Sao Paulo state in Brazil has reported its first case of the clade Ib mpox strain. This marks a momentous occurrence as the virus makes its initial appearance in the region.

The case was identified in a 29-year-old female resident of the Sao Paulo metropolitan area. Health officials confirmed that the woman had recently been in contact with a relative who traveled from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The detection of this strain has raised concerns among health authorities who are closely monitoring the situation and implementing necessary measures to curb its spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)