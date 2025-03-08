Mass Reinstatement: Labor Department Reverses Trump's Employee Firings

The U.S. Department of Labor has reinstated approximately 120 employees previously facing termination due to mass firings under the Trump administration, as confirmed by the American Federation of Government Employees on Friday. These employees, initially placed on leave, have been promptly instructed to return to duty on Monday.

Tim Kauffman, a spokesperson for the union, highlighted in a statement that this decision primarily affects those employees placed on administrative leave. A reviewed letter to one reinstated employee mentioned the continuation of their probationary period to assess the suitability of their appointment for public interest.

This reinstatement comes amid President Trump's guidance to cabinet members emphasizing their authority over staffing decisions over Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency. While Musk's team aims to significantly reduce federal workforce size, Trump's directive calls for careful reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)