United Stand: Britain and Philippines for Global Order

In an official visit to the Philippines on Saturday, British Foreign Minister David Lammy reinforced the enduring alliance between the United Kingdom and the Philippines, highlighting their joint commitment to a rules-based international order.

Lammy praised the countries' mutual support for Ukraine amidst ongoing tensions, underscoring their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

This statement signifies continued UK-Philippines collaboration to maintain global stability and uphold democratic principles in various international contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)