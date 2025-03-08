Left Menu

UK and Philippines Solidify Alliance with New Framework Agreement

British foreign minister David Lammy announced a joint framework agreement between Britain and the Philippines, enhancing cooperation in defence, regional security, and climate action. The countries reaffirmed their commitment to a rules-based international order amidst global volatility, supporting Ukraine, and promoting stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

David Lammy

British foreign minister David Lammy emphasized the commitment of Britain and the Philippines to a rules-based international order during his official visit to the Philippines on Saturday.

Both nations have pledged support for Ukraine and the promotion of a free Indo-Pacific region, agreeing to chart a new path for their relationship amidst global volatility through enhanced collaboration with like-minded partners.

A joint framework agreement, signed by Lammy and Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, aims to strengthen cooperation in defence, regional security, and climate action, further reinforcing economic ties and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

