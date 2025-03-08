Major Seizure of Adulterated Paneer in Pune Raid

Pune officials have cracked down on food adulteration, seizing 1,400 kg of tainted paneer from a local factory.

The raid, conducted by the police crime branch and the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA), was triggered by insider information.

Authorities confiscated not only the adulterated paneer but also 400 kg of glycerol monostearate powder, 1,800 kg of skimmed milk powder, and 718 litres of palm oil. The haul has been sent for laboratory testing as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)