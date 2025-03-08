Left Menu

Major Seizure of Adulterated Paneer in Pune Raid

Police and the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) conducted a raid on a factory in Pune, seizing 1,400 kg of adulterated paneer along with various other substances. This operation occurred in response to a tip-off, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:24 IST
Major Seizure of Adulterated Paneer in Pune Raid
  • Country:
  • India

Pune officials have cracked down on food adulteration, seizing 1,400 kg of tainted paneer from a local factory.

The raid, conducted by the police crime branch and the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA), was triggered by insider information.

Authorities confiscated not only the adulterated paneer but also 400 kg of glycerol monostearate powder, 1,800 kg of skimmed milk powder, and 718 litres of palm oil. The haul has been sent for laboratory testing as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025