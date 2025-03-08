Tragedy Strikes NTPC: Deputy GM Shot Dead in Jharkhand

A shocking incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district as Kumar Gaurav, a deputy general manager at NTPC, was fatally shot by unknown assailants. The tragic event has left the community shaken and authorities on high alert, prompting immediate investigations.

Gaurav, 42, was traveling to NTPC's Keredari coal mines project when the gunmen targeted him near Fatah Chowk, as confirmed by Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar Singh. The attack occurred within the Katkamdag Police Station limits, highlighting the audacity of the perpetrators.

Originating from Nalanda in Bihar, Gaurav was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital. Law enforcement has launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible, assuring the public of their strong commitment to bringing justice to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)