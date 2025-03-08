Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes NTPC: Deputy GM Shot Dead in Jharkhand

An NTPC official, Kumar Gaurav, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. Gaurav was en route to his workplace at NTPC's Keredari coal mines when attacked. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead. Police are investigating and searching for the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribagh | Updated: 08-03-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 13:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes NTPC: Deputy GM Shot Dead in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district as Kumar Gaurav, a deputy general manager at NTPC, was fatally shot by unknown assailants. The tragic event has left the community shaken and authorities on high alert, prompting immediate investigations.

Gaurav, 42, was traveling to NTPC's Keredari coal mines project when the gunmen targeted him near Fatah Chowk, as confirmed by Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar Singh. The attack occurred within the Katkamdag Police Station limits, highlighting the audacity of the perpetrators.

Originating from Nalanda in Bihar, Gaurav was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital. Law enforcement has launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible, assuring the public of their strong commitment to bringing justice to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025