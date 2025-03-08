Tragedy Strikes NTPC: Deputy GM Shot Dead in Jharkhand
An NTPC official, Kumar Gaurav, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district. Gaurav was en route to his workplace at NTPC's Keredari coal mines when attacked. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he was declared dead. Police are investigating and searching for the culprits.
A shocking incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district as Kumar Gaurav, a deputy general manager at NTPC, was fatally shot by unknown assailants. The tragic event has left the community shaken and authorities on high alert, prompting immediate investigations.
Gaurav, 42, was traveling to NTPC's Keredari coal mines project when the gunmen targeted him near Fatah Chowk, as confirmed by Hazaribagh Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar Singh. The attack occurred within the Katkamdag Police Station limits, highlighting the audacity of the perpetrators.
Originating from Nalanda in Bihar, Gaurav was declared dead upon arrival at a local hospital. Law enforcement has launched a search operation to apprehend those responsible, assuring the public of their strong commitment to bringing justice to the bereaved family.
