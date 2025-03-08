Arrest Made in Shocking Latur District Incident

A shocking incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Latur district as police arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to set a beggar on fire. The disturbing event took place at midnight in Ausa city, according to police officials.

The accused, identified as Yogesh Sidram Butte, purportedly doused the beggar in petrol while he slept in front of a local shop. Butte then allegedly tried to ignite the victim, resulting in serious injuries.

Authorities reported that the accused has confessed to the crime, claiming that a previous insult from the beggar provoked his actions. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment in Latur.

(With inputs from agencies.)