Yoon Suk Yeol's Unwavering Resolve Amid Political Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol walked out of a detention center in Seoul after the court canceled his arrest warrant, a move that has intensified the nation's political climate.

The Seoul Central District Court's decision to cancel the warrant cited the timing and questionable legality of Yoon's indictment. Supporters lauded the court's courage, while the opposition criticized the move for exacerbating national tensions.

As public sentiment swings against him amid ongoing impeachment proceedings, the Constitutional Court is set to make a pivotal decision that could shape South Korea's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)