European Powers Back Arab Plan for Gaza's Reconstruction

France, Germany, Italy, and Britain endorse a $53 billion Arab-backed plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians. Drafted by Egypt, the plan proposes an administrative committee of independent Palestinian technocrats to manage Gaza's affairs temporarily, with oversight from the Palestinian Authority. It is met with opposition from Israel and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:24 IST
The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, and Britain announced on Saturday their support for an Arab-endorsed $53 billion plan aimed at the reconstruction of Gaza. The initiative seeks to rehabilitate the region without relocating Palestinians from the area.

In a joint statement, the ministers expressed their belief that the plan offers a viable roadmap to rebuilding Gaza and promises considerable improvement in the dire living conditions faced by Palestinians. The plan, drafted by Egypt and endorsed by Arab leaders, has faced rejection from Israel and US President Donald Trump, who has a different vision for the region.

The Egyptian proposal recommends forming an administrative committee of impartial Palestinian technocrats to steer Gaza's governance post-conflict, under the Palestinian Authority's supervision. The European ministers emphasized their commitment to the Arab initiative and stressed the importance of diminishing Hamas's influence in governance and its threat to Israel, while advocating for the Palestinian Authority's leadership and reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

