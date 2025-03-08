Jharkhand Women Receive Timely Festive Assistance Under Maiyan Samman Yojana
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the crediting of Rs 7,500 to women beneficiaries' accounts under the Maiyan Samman Yojana on International Women's Day. This payment includes pending amounts for January and February, providing timely financial aid during the Holi festival amidst previous political scrutiny over delays.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, has declared financial support for women beneficiaries under the Maiyan Samman Yojana, marking International Women's Day with Rs 7,500 being transferred to their accounts.
The government's move aims to address pending dues from January and February, with the total including March's assistance, proving crucial during the celebratory period of Holi.
Despite previous scrutiny from both opposition and ruling members regarding payment delays, the timely disbursement seeks to enhance the joy and well-being of women during the festivals, as highlighted by JMM legislator Mangal Kalindi's recent inquiries in the House.
(With inputs from agencies.)
