Constable's Murder Sparks Outrage in Chandrapur
Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing a police constable and attacking another following a dispute over a payment at a bar in Chandrapur, Maharashtra. The incident escalated after an intervention by law enforcement, leading to a tragic confrontation.
In a shocking turn of events, three men were taken into custody for the alleged murder of a police constable and the grievous assault of another officer in Chandrapur, Maharashtra.
The violent episode unfolded over a dispute with a bar manager regarding payment, spiraling out of control despite attempts by police to mediate peace.
The suspects, involved in this outrage, face charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remain in police custody pending further investigation.
