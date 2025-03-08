Left Menu

India-Mauritius: Strengthening Maritime Security and Economic Bonds

India and Mauritius are set to enhance maritime security cooperation and sign multiple agreements to boost trade and capacity building during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. The agreements include combating financial crimes, maritime domain awareness, and promoting small enterprises. The visit also features cultural and diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:59 IST
India and Mauritius are poised to enhance maritime security collaboration as they prepare to sign a series of agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit next week. This diplomatic engagement seeks to strengthen ties across trade, capacity building, and various mutual interests.

The visit, scheduled for March 11 and 12, coincides with Mauritius' national day celebrations, marking a symbolic recognition of the close relations between the two countries. An Indian naval warship and skydiving team will also participate in the events.

Key agreements will focus on maritime security, financial crime prevention, and economic partnerships. Besides, India and Mauritius will inaugurate projects funded by Indian grants, underlining the longstanding partnership facilitated by a significant Indian-origin population in Mauritius.

