Dramatic Big Ben Protest: Man Climbs Elizabeth Tower for 16 Hours

A man climbed Big Ben's Elizabeth Tower in London on Saturday, waving a Palestinian flag and protesting for 16 hours. After negotiators intervened, he descended voluntarily. The Metropolitan Police arrested him, temporarily closing Westminster Bridge and cancelling parliamentary tours during the incident.

A dramatic scene unfolded in London as a man scaled the lower sections of the iconic Elizabeth Tower, home to Big Ben. The incident, which spanned 16 hours, came to a close early Sunday morning when the individual was safely brought down and subsequently arrested by British police.

The protester was seen waving a Palestinian flag and heard shouting "free Palestine." Emergency services, including the London Fire Brigade, worked alongside specialist police officers to resolve the matter while minimizing risks. Negotiators engaged the individual, who ultimately agreed to descend on his own terms.

The incident prompted emergency crews to close Westminster Bridge and cancel parliamentary tours on Saturday. Following the man's arrest, normal operations resumed as all roads, including the iconic bridge, were reopened.

