Record-Breaking Drug Bust in Goa: Man Arrested
A man was arrested in Goa for possessing hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.67 crore, marking the largest drug seizure in the state's history. The arrest was made in Guirim village, and the individual was charged under the NDPS Act. Goa's government maintains a zero-tolerance policy on drugs.
- Country:
- India
A significant breakthrough in Goa's fight against drug trafficking was achieved when a man was apprehended in possession of hydroponic weed worth Rs 11.67 crore, as confirmed by law enforcement authorities.
The arrest took place in Guirim village between Panaji and Mapusa, marking the largest drug seizure recorded in the coastal state's history, according to a spokesperson for the police crime branch.
In response to the successful operation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant applauded the efforts of the Crime Branch on social media, reiterating the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and emphasizing plans to bolster intelligence and surveillance systems to prevent such criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police's Crime Branch Arrests Bhau Gang Members After Rohini Shootout
Political Intrigues Behind Cannabis Seizure in Maharashtra
Punjab Police Make Another Major Heroin Seizure in Drug Trafficking Crackdown
Cannabis Seizure Sparks Political Controversy in Maharashtra
Major Cash Seizures in Kathua Shine Spotlight on Criminal Activities