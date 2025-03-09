Left Menu

Record-Breaking Drug Bust in Goa: Man Arrested

A man was arrested in Goa for possessing hydroponic weed valued at Rs 11.67 crore, marking the largest drug seizure in the state's history. The arrest was made in Guirim village, and the individual was charged under the NDPS Act. Goa's government maintains a zero-tolerance policy on drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 09-03-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 08:54 IST
Record-Breaking Drug Bust in Goa: Man Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant breakthrough in Goa's fight against drug trafficking was achieved when a man was apprehended in possession of hydroponic weed worth Rs 11.67 crore, as confirmed by law enforcement authorities.

The arrest took place in Guirim village between Panaji and Mapusa, marking the largest drug seizure recorded in the coastal state's history, according to a spokesperson for the police crime branch.

In response to the successful operation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant applauded the efforts of the Crime Branch on social media, reiterating the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and emphasizing plans to bolster intelligence and surveillance systems to prevent such criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025