Record-Breaking Drug Bust in Goa: Man Arrested

A significant breakthrough in Goa's fight against drug trafficking was achieved when a man was apprehended in possession of hydroponic weed worth Rs 11.67 crore, as confirmed by law enforcement authorities.

The arrest took place in Guirim village between Panaji and Mapusa, marking the largest drug seizure recorded in the coastal state's history, according to a spokesperson for the police crime branch.

In response to the successful operation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant applauded the efforts of the Crime Branch on social media, reiterating the government's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on drugs and emphasizing plans to bolster intelligence and surveillance systems to prevent such criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)