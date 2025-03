Russia's Air Defence Neutralizes 88 Ukrainian Drones Without Casualties

In a significant defensive operation, Russia's air defense units successfully neutralized 88 Ukrainian drones overnight without incurring any casualties or damage, according to Russian authorities on Sunday.

The Russian defense ministry reported a concentration of drone activity in several regions, with 52 drones destroyed over Belgorod, 13 over Lipetsk, and nine over Rostov, among others. Despite air raid alerts in Lipetsk and Ryazan, no damage was reported.

Unofficial reports suggested Ukrainian drones targeted oil refineries, though targeting details remain unverified. Ukraine maintains its military actions are defensively aimed at destroying key Russian infrastructure in response to continued offensive operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)