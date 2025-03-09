Justice Sought: Unraveling the Controversy Around Former ADM Naveen Babu's Death

Kerala's Revenue Department has completed an internal investigation into the controversial death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, asserting there was no evidence of corruption involved. The inquiry was initiated after allegations made by former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya during Babu's farewell function suggested corrupt practices by the late ADM.

Revenue Minister K Rajan confirmed that the probe, led by Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A Geetha, concluded that Babu had not engaged in corruption or intentionally delayed any files. The findings were reviewed by the Chief Minister and led to the case's closure. Despite this, Babu's family has approached the Kerala High Court, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the circumstances surrounding his death.

While police continue to investigate additional aspects of the case, the minister highlighted that any potential conspiracy fall under police jurisdiction, not the Revenue Department. The inquiry indicated that Divya's presence at Babu's farewell was likely premeditated, as tensions arose when she criticized him for delaying project approvals. Babu's family remains resolute in seeking justice, with the public eye fixed on legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)