Tensions Rise in Jammu's Kathua After Triple Murder

A violent incident in Kathua district, Jammu, has led to the death of three civilians. Union minister Jitendra Singh and local leaders express concern over suspected terrorist involvement and the need for heightened security. The community demands thorough investigation amid rising tensions and ongoing protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-03-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 12:19 IST
The small town of Billawar in Jammu's Kathua district was thrown into turmoil after the violent deaths of three civilians were discovered. The killings, which occurred in the remote area of Malhar, have sparked protests and induced a shutdown as residents react with anger and fear.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has highlighted the potential involvement of terrorists, describing the incident as a dangerous attempt to disrupt peace in the region. In response, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has arrived on-site to assess the security situation, amid calls for intensified anti-terrorist measures.

Local leaders, including the Deputy Chief Minister, have condemned the violence and expressed concerns over rising crime. As tensions mount, demands for a high-level investigation are persistent, with the community eager to restore safety and order in the area.

