EPIC Showdown in Parliament: Election, Violence, and Legislative Battles Unfold

The Parliament's Budget session resumed on Monday with expectations of a major confrontation between the government and opposition. Key issues include alleged electoral malpractice, violence in Manipur, and the impact of U.S. trade policies.

The government aims to expedite the budgetary process, secure passage for the Waqf Amendment Bill, and address the financial needs of Manipur. Home Minister Amit Shah is set to propose a resolution for President's Rule in Manipur.

Opposition parties, led by the Trinamool Congress, are targeting issues such as duplicate voter IDs, while preparing for further discussions on international trade challenges posed by the U.S. Additionally, significant deliberation on the Waqf Amendment Bill is anticipated amidst the political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)