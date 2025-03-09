Left Menu

EPIC Showdown in Parliament: Election, Violence, and Legislative Battles Unfold

An intense Budget session is underway in Parliament with the government focusing on critical bills, while opposition raises urgent issues including electoral roll manipulations and Manipur violence. The session sees contentions over the Waqf Amendment Bill and concerns regarding India's international trade policies.

The Parliament's Budget session resumed on Monday with expectations of a major confrontation between the government and opposition. Key issues include alleged electoral malpractice, violence in Manipur, and the impact of U.S. trade policies.

The government aims to expedite the budgetary process, secure passage for the Waqf Amendment Bill, and address the financial needs of Manipur. Home Minister Amit Shah is set to propose a resolution for President's Rule in Manipur.

Opposition parties, led by the Trinamool Congress, are targeting issues such as duplicate voter IDs, while preparing for further discussions on international trade challenges posed by the U.S. Additionally, significant deliberation on the Waqf Amendment Bill is anticipated amidst the political tensions.

