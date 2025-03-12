UK Stands Firm Amid US Steel and Aluminium Tariff Dispute
The UK trade minister, Jonathan Reynolds, expressed dissatisfaction with new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium. While seeking a broader economic deal with the U.S., Reynolds pledged continued advocacy for UK businesses, indicating potential retaliatory actions and backing an industry review through the Trade Remedies Authority.
Britain's trade minister, Jonathan Reynolds, voiced his disappointment with the recent U.S. imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminium, as the UK seeks a comprehensive economic agreement with the United States. Reynolds is committed to fervently representing UK business interests and considers all options open.
In a statement, Reynolds vowed to work hand-in-hand with affected companies and endorsed the industry's appeal to the Trade Remedies Authority to assess potential protective measures for UK producers. This development comes as a response to the abruptly enforced U.S. tariffs.
President Donald Trump's decision to heighten tariffs on steel and aluminium imports went into effect on Wednesday, ending prior exemptions and duty-free quotas. This action is part of the U.S. administration's larger effort to reshape global trade policies to favor domestic interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)