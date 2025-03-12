NZ Welcomes Ukraine-US Ceasefire Agreement, Calls on Russia to Respond

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, has welcomed the recent agreement between Ukraine and the United States on a potential ceasefire, calling it a significant step towards peace.

“We congratulate US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on reaching this important understanding. This marks a crucial moment in the ongoing efforts to bring stability to the region,” Peters stated.

The Foreign Minister also acknowledged the diplomatic efforts of Saudi Arabia in facilitating the negotiations. “Saudi Arabia has played a key role in hosting and supporting these discussions, and we appreciate their contribution to this process,” he added.

With the ceasefire framework in place, Peters emphasized that the next move is now in Russia’s hands. “The ball is now in Russia’s court. We urge them to engage constructively and take this opportunity to de-escalate the conflict.”

Looking ahead, Peters confirmed that he will be traveling to Washington next week to discuss further developments with Secretary Rubio and other international leaders. “New Zealand remains committed to supporting diplomatic efforts and will continue to advocate for a peaceful resolution,” he concluded.