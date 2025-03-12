Crisis on the Rails: Jaffar Express Hijacked by Baloch Militants
Pakistani security forces killed 27 militants and rescued 155 passengers from a Baloch insurgent-hijacked train in Balochistan. The attack by the Balochistan Liberation Army left 37 passengers injured. As security forces continue their rescue efforts, the situation remains tense, with insurgents using passengers as human shields.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In Balochistan, Pakistan's security forces faced off against Baloch militants, resulting in the death of 27 insurgents and the dramatic rescue of 155 hostages from the hijacked Jaffar Express train. Amid ongoing tensions, 37 passengers sustained injuries during the operation.
The Jaffar Express, en route from Quetta to Peshawar, was ambushed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in the mountainous Bolan region. With approximately 500 passengers aboard, the train was forcefully intercepted within a tunnel, escalating a perilous situation.
Despite numerous challenges, including militants using passengers as human shields, security forces are determined to resolve the standoff. Meanwhile, emergency efforts are underway at Pakistan Railways to provide information and care for affected families.
