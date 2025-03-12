Left Menu

Crisis on the Rails: Jaffar Express Hijacked by Baloch Militants

Pakistani security forces killed 27 militants and rescued 155 passengers from a Baloch insurgent-hijacked train in Balochistan. The attack by the Balochistan Liberation Army left 37 passengers injured. As security forces continue their rescue efforts, the situation remains tense, with insurgents using passengers as human shields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:53 IST
Crisis on the Rails: Jaffar Express Hijacked by Baloch Militants
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In Balochistan, Pakistan's security forces faced off against Baloch militants, resulting in the death of 27 insurgents and the dramatic rescue of 155 hostages from the hijacked Jaffar Express train. Amid ongoing tensions, 37 passengers sustained injuries during the operation.

The Jaffar Express, en route from Quetta to Peshawar, was ambushed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in the mountainous Bolan region. With approximately 500 passengers aboard, the train was forcefully intercepted within a tunnel, escalating a perilous situation.

Despite numerous challenges, including militants using passengers as human shields, security forces are determined to resolve the standoff. Meanwhile, emergency efforts are underway at Pakistan Railways to provide information and care for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025