High-Profile Arrest: BJP Aide Satish Bhosale Caught in Attempted Murder Case

In a significant law enforcement development, the Maharashtra Police arrested Satish Bhosale, a BJP worker and close aide of Beed MLA Suresh Dhas, from Prayagraj. Bhosale, infamously known as 'Khokya,' has been charged in multiple cases, including two attempted murder charges and violations under the NDPS Act.

Bhosale, who is associated with the BJP's 'Bhatke Vimukta Aghadi' nomadic tribes wing, attracted media attention last week while on the run, appearing on several news channels. He is further entangled in cases under the Forest Act and incidents of assault captured in viral videos.

The arrest follows a string of high-profile crimes in Beed, a district already reeling from the fallout of the violent murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The apprehension is expected to cause ripples across local politics, where Bhosale's close ties with influential figures like Dhas have been evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)