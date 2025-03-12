Tragedy Strikes Kryvyi Rih: Missile Attack Causes Havoc

A Russian missile assault on Kryvyi Rih, a central Ukrainian city, has claimed the life of a 47-year-old woman and injured five others. This information was disclosed by Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor of Dnipopetrovsk, on Wednesday.

The missile strike not only inflicted civilian casualties but also targeted an infrastructure facility, triggering a fire, Lysak reported through the Telegram messaging app. Kryvyi Rih has become a recurring target for Russian aggression since the onset of the full-scale conflict three years ago, as it stands as the hometown of President Zelenskiy.

In addition to civilian harm, local official Oleksandr Vilkul confirmed damage to various facilities, including businesses and residential buildings. City services are actively providing repair materials for affected residents. In a related attack on Dnipro, one person was injured, and several structures, including enterprises and private homes, faced damage and resultant fires, which are now largely under control.

