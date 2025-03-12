Night of Missiles: Ukrainian Air Defense Thwarts Russian Drone Attack

In a significant overnight conflict, the Ukrainian military reported that Russia launched an aggressive assault consisting of three missiles and 133 drones.

Ukrainian air force effectively intercepted 98 of the attacking drones, showcasing their robust defense capabilities. An additional 20 drones failed to reach their targets due to electronic warfare countermeasures employed by Ukraine.

The status of the remaining 15 drones remains unknown, leaving some questions unanswered in the aftermath of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)