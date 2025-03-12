Left Menu

Night of Missiles: Ukrainian Air Defense Thwarts Russian Drone Attack

The Ukrainian military reported a significant overnight attack by Russia, involving three missiles and 133 drones. The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 98 drones, while electronic warfare measures caused 20 more to miss their targets. The whereabouts of the final 15 drones remain undisclosed.

Updated: 12-03-2025 13:09 IST
  Ukraine

In a significant overnight conflict, the Ukrainian military reported that Russia launched an aggressive assault consisting of three missiles and 133 drones.

Ukrainian air force effectively intercepted 98 of the attacking drones, showcasing their robust defense capabilities. An additional 20 drones failed to reach their targets due to electronic warfare countermeasures employed by Ukraine.

The status of the remaining 15 drones remains unknown, leaving some questions unanswered in the aftermath of the attack.

