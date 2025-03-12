Left Menu

Duterte Faces ICC in Landmark Crimes Against Humanity Charges

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been flown to the Netherlands to face the International Criminal Court over crimes against humanity related to his war on drugs. Human rights advocates and victim families hailed his arrest, marking a significant move towards justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:35 IST
Duterte Faces ICC in Landmark Crimes Against Humanity Charges
Duterte

Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been extradited to the Netherlands to face the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of crimes against humanity, stemming from his aggressive war on drugs during his presidency.

Duterte's arrest and subsequent transfer to the ICC has been celebrated by human rights groups and families of victims as a critical step towards justice and accountability for the thousands of lives lost during his administration's crackdown.

While Duterte's supporters deem the arrest illegal and demand his return, the ICC investigation, initiated in 2021, will now proceed to determine his accountability in overseeing mass killings, with potential legal proceedings that may span over years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025