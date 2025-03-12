Duterte Faces ICC in Landmark Crimes Against Humanity Charges
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been flown to the Netherlands to face the International Criminal Court over crimes against humanity related to his war on drugs. Human rights advocates and victim families hailed his arrest, marking a significant move towards justice and accountability.
Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has been extradited to the Netherlands to face the International Criminal Court (ICC) on charges of crimes against humanity, stemming from his aggressive war on drugs during his presidency.
Duterte's arrest and subsequent transfer to the ICC has been celebrated by human rights groups and families of victims as a critical step towards justice and accountability for the thousands of lives lost during his administration's crackdown.
While Duterte's supporters deem the arrest illegal and demand his return, the ICC investigation, initiated in 2021, will now proceed to determine his accountability in overseeing mass killings, with potential legal proceedings that may span over years.
