European Spirits Industry Faces Crisis Amid U.S. Tariff Retaliation

The European Commission's plan to impose tariffs on U.S. spirits, including bourbon, has been criticized by spiritsEurope for its potentially devastating impact on the sector. The association expresses deep concern over the decision, emphasizing harm to businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-03-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Industry association spiritsEurope has strongly criticized the European Commission's recent decision to impose retaliatory tariffs on a variety of U.S. goods, most notably American spirits like bourbon.

spiritEurope warned of 'devastating consequences' for the sector, raising serious concerns about the move's impact on transatlantic business relations.

The association expressed both disappointment and deep concern, emphasizing how the proposed tariffs could significantly harm companies in both Europe and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

