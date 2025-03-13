Turbulence at Boeing: Italian Metal Fraud Exposes Systemic Oversight Gaps

An unexpected pollution case in Brindisi, Italy, has revealed a major scandal involving flawed parts in Boeing 787 jets. Italian police, investigating two men pouring chemical waste, uncovered that Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS) provided substandard metal parts, affecting around 500 jets worldwide.

The investigation found that MPS used cheaper, weaker metals to manufacture plane parts, avoiding detection in audits between 2017 and 2021. Boeing maintains no immediate safety risk, while U.S. regulators prepare guidance for airlines to identify and replace these parts.

This case highlights significant gaps in the aerospace industry's voluntary audit system, raising questions about the robustness of existing checks. Industry experts call for a regulatory framework to prevent such oversights and ensure safety standards are maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)