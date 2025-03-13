Dramatic Train Rescue in Pakistan: Militants' Hostage Standoff Ends
In a harrowing incident in southwestern Pakistan, security forces rescued dozens from a train hijacked by separatist militants. The Baloch Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the assault that killed 25 individuals. The militants initially threatened to execute hostages unless demands were met, leading to a tense 27-hour standoff.
Dozens of people were successfully rescued from a train hijacked by separatist militants in southwestern Pakistan. The hostages arrived safely in Quetta on Thursday after security forces eliminated all 33 attackers, ending a tense standoff that lasted an entire day.
The incident occurred as militants exploded rail tracks and opened fire on the Jaffar Express traveling to Peshawar from Quetta. The Baloch Liberation Army, known for its insurgency against the government, claimed responsibility, resulting in the deaths of 21 hostages and four security personnel.
The attackers targeted passengers based on regional origin, with reports of executions, particularly targeting military personnel. A combined force of special troops and military helicopters succeeded in freeing the hostages, who had survived on limited resources. The Prime Minister condemned the attack, emphasizing Pakistan's resilience in seeking peace.
