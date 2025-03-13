13 Exceptional Students Honoured with 2025 Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarships

Thirteen outstanding students from across New Zealand have been awarded the prestigious Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarships and Awards for 2025, Minister of Education and Ngarimu Board Chair, Erica Stanford, announced today.

These scholarships celebrate the legacy of the 28th (Māori) Battalion and the bravery of Victoria Cross recipient Second Lieutenant Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa Ngarimu. The awards recognize students who demonstrate determination, commitment, and exceptional leadership qualities, reflecting the spirit of the Battalion's courageous soldiers.

In addition to the scholarships, the winners of the 2024 Ngarimu Video Competition and the inaugural Ngarimu Waiata Composition Competition were also honoured. These initiatives encourage students to creatively engage with the history and legacy of the 28th (Māori) Battalion through storytelling and music.

Minister Stanford paid tribute to the late Sir Robert Gillies, the last surviving member of the 28th (Māori) Battalion, who passed away last year. "Sir Robert was a truly exceptional individual whose legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the men of the 28th (Māori) Battalion," she said.

"Through the ongoing work of the Board members and the outstanding achievements of these scholarship recipients, the memory and legacy of the 28th (Māori) Battalion will continue to inspire future generations."

The Ngarimu VC and 28th (Māori) Battalion Memorial Scholarships have a long-standing tradition of supporting Māori students in their academic and leadership journeys, ensuring that the values and heroic spirit of the Battalion endure through education and excellence.