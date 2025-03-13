Left Menu

Egypt Applauds Trump's Stand on Gaza Residents

Egypt appreciates U.S. President Trump's remarks opposing the forced removal of Gaza residents, highlighting a need for humanitarian solutions. Trump's proposal for U.S. intervention contrasts with Arab leaders' $53 billion plan for Gaza's reconstruction, aimed at avoiding displacement.

In a recent statement, Egypt expressed its appreciation for U.S. President Donald Trump's stance against the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Trump's remarks, made during a White House meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, emphasized a commitment to humanitarian solutions.

The Egyptian foreign ministry noted that Trump's position underscores the importance of preventing further harm to Gaza's residents while seeking sustainable resolutions for the Palestinian plight. His comment, "nobody is expelling any Palestinians from Gaza," was received positively by Egypt.

Trump previously suggested a U.S. takeover of Gaza amidst ongoing conflict, resulting in significant casualties. Meanwhile, Arab leaders support a $53 billion Egyptian plan for Gaza's reconstruction, diverging from Trump's displacement proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

