Left Menu

Tragic Encounter in Delhi: British Woman Alleges Assault

A British woman has reported being raped and molested by two men in Delhi, India. The alleged incidents took place at a Mahipalpur hotel. Police have arrested both suspects and informed the British High Commission. Separate cases have been filed, and investigations, including checking CCTV footage, are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:13 IST
Tragic Encounter in Delhi: British Woman Alleges Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A British woman reported being sexually assaulted by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, police said Thursday.

Following her complaint, authorities swiftly apprehended the two suspects and alerted the British High Commission. The alleged incidents occurred Tuesday night.

Investigations are in progress, with police analyzing CCTV footage from the hotel to understand the sequence of events. Both suspects face separate charges in connection to the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025