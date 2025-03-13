Tragic Encounter in Delhi: British Woman Alleges Assault
A British woman has reported being raped and molested by two men in Delhi, India. The alleged incidents took place at a Mahipalpur hotel. Police have arrested both suspects and informed the British High Commission. Separate cases have been filed, and investigations, including checking CCTV footage, are ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:13 IST
- Country:
- India
A British woman reported being sexually assaulted by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, police said Thursday.
Following her complaint, authorities swiftly apprehended the two suspects and alerted the British High Commission. The alleged incidents occurred Tuesday night.
Investigations are in progress, with police analyzing CCTV footage from the hotel to understand the sequence of events. Both suspects face separate charges in connection to the incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Swift Justice in Pune: Police Arrest Accused in Shocking Crime
Punjab Police arrest 547 drug smugglers in five days since launching 'Yudh Nashian Virudh'
Noida Police arrests 20-year-old youth accused of woman's murder
Odisha Police arrest woman from Delhi in Rs 87-lakh cyber fraud case
Delhi Police arrests four people in firing incident in Jyoti Nagar area