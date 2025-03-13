Tragic Encounter in Delhi: British Woman Alleges Assault

A British woman reported being sexually assaulted by two men at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area, police said Thursday.

Following her complaint, authorities swiftly apprehended the two suspects and alerted the British High Commission. The alleged incidents occurred Tuesday night.

Investigations are in progress, with police analyzing CCTV footage from the hotel to understand the sequence of events. Both suspects face separate charges in connection to the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)