The Lebanese army reported on Thursday that it had successfully retrieved a soldier who had been in Israeli detention since Sunday. This development came amid a calculated exchange of detainees between the two countries.

In a strategic gesture aimed at appeasing diplomatic tensions, Israel announced its decision to release five Lebanese nationals held under its military's custody. This move was posited as a goodwill act towards the Lebanese presidency.

Lebanon had already received four of these individuals by Tuesday, signaling a partial completion of the exchange process. The diplomatic dynamics surrounding the detainee swap continue to unfold.

