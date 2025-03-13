Diplomatic Tug-of-War: Soldiers' Release Amid Tensions
Israel released a Lebanese soldier detained since Sunday. In a reciprocal gesture, Israel offered to release five Lebanese individuals as a diplomatic move towards the Lebanese president. Lebanon had already received four of them by Tuesday.
The Lebanese army reported on Thursday that it had successfully retrieved a soldier who had been in Israeli detention since Sunday. This development came amid a calculated exchange of detainees between the two countries.
In a strategic gesture aimed at appeasing diplomatic tensions, Israel announced its decision to release five Lebanese nationals held under its military's custody. This move was posited as a goodwill act towards the Lebanese presidency.
Lebanon had already received four of these individuals by Tuesday, signaling a partial completion of the exchange process. The diplomatic dynamics surrounding the detainee swap continue to unfold.
