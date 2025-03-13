Left Menu

Diplomatic Tug-of-War: Soldiers' Release Amid Tensions

Israel released a Lebanese soldier detained since Sunday. In a reciprocal gesture, Israel offered to release five Lebanese individuals as a diplomatic move towards the Lebanese president. Lebanon had already received four of them by Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:26 IST
Diplomatic Tug-of-War: Soldiers' Release Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Lebanese army reported on Thursday that it had successfully retrieved a soldier who had been in Israeli detention since Sunday. This development came amid a calculated exchange of detainees between the two countries.

In a strategic gesture aimed at appeasing diplomatic tensions, Israel announced its decision to release five Lebanese nationals held under its military's custody. This move was posited as a goodwill act towards the Lebanese presidency.

Lebanon had already received four of these individuals by Tuesday, signaling a partial completion of the exchange process. The diplomatic dynamics surrounding the detainee swap continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025