Maharashtra Police Ditch Surnames to Curb Caste Bias

Police officers in Maharashtra's Beed district are now utilizing surname-free name plates in an effort to mitigate caste-based discrimination, an official confirmed on Thursday.

According to officials, nearly 100 name plates have been distributed to police stations and department offices throughout central Maharashtra. This initiative, led by Beed Superintendent of Police (SP) Navneet Kanwat since January, encourages officers to address each other without referring to surnames, aiming to eliminate caste bias.

In response to the caste-related murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh last year, attributed to tensions between Maratha and Vanjari communities, this move is part of broader efforts to foster inclusivity within the region's law enforcement ranks.

