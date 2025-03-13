Left Menu

Naga Leaders Push for Peace in Manipur

Six Naga community MLAs met the Manipur Governor to discuss challenges faced by the populace, assuring support for peace restoration. Additionally, a Churachandpur group sought help for Internally Displaced Persons, urging welfare measures. The Governor promised to address these issues.

Updated: 13-03-2025 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, six MLAs from the Naga community held a meeting with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan. The legislators highlighted the widespread issues confronting their communities and pledged to collaborate with the Governor in ensuring the state's return to peace.

MLAs Awangbow Newmai, Khashim Vashum, Losii Dikho, Leishiyo Keishing, J. Kumo Sha, and Janghemlung Panmei were at the forefront of this initiative, expressing optimism over the Governor's future leadership in restoring normalcy. Governor Bhalla's office confirmed these discussions in an official statement.

Additionally, representatives from the Churachandpur Meitei United Committee, led by Naba Ningthoujam, presented a memorandum to the Governor. Their petition sought immediate welfare measures for Internally Displaced Persons residing in various relief camps, with assurances from the Governor that their appeals would be addressed promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

