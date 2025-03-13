In a significant development on the Eastern Front, Russian forces have reportedly reclaimed the town of Sudzha in the Kursk border region. This military advancement arrives amidst heightened diplomatic activity, with the United States proposing a 30-day ceasefire to bring an end to the protracted three-year conflict in Ukraine.

The Kremlin's assertion of control over Sudzha followed a high-profile visit by President Vladimir Putin to the region, during which he met with commanders. US President Donald Trump continues to champion a diplomatic resolution, pressuring Moscow to accept the ceasefire or face potential sanctions.

As US envoys prepare for negotiations with Russian counterparts, analysts warn that the Kremlin faces a crucial choice: pursue a ceasefire or risk escalating tensions. The outcome may redefine the geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe, with strategic implications for all involved parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)