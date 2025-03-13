Left Menu

Delhi Police Amplify Security for Holi and Ramzan

Delhi Police have increased security measures ahead of the Holi festival and Ramzan's Friday prayers, deploying over 25,000 personnel and advanced technology. Multiple meetings with community groups ensure peaceful celebrations. Traffic police will strictly enforce laws to maintain safety during these simultaneous events.

Updated: 13-03-2025 16:33 IST
Delhi Police have intensified security measures throughout the capital in anticipation of the Holi festival and Ramzan's Friday prayers, scheduled for the same day. Over 25,000 police officers, along with paramilitary forces, will be deployed to prevent any disruptions and ensure public safety, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

The authorities have pinpointed more than 300 sensitive areas, utilizing drones and CCTV cameras for surveillance. Regular meetings with Aman committees are held in each district, and patrols are increased, particularly in neighborhoods known for Holi celebrations. These actions aim to foster communal harmony as both events coincide.

In conjunction with enhanced security, the Delhi Traffic Police will partner with local police at key intersections to enforce laws more stringently. Special teams will target drunken driving and other violations. Officials urge the public to celebrate responsibly, highlighting the risks associated with unsafe driving practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

