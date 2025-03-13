UN Report Alleges Israeli Genocidal Acts in Gaza

The United Nations has accused Israel of committing 'genocidal acts' against Palestinians by destroying women's healthcare facilities and purportedly using sexual violence during the Gaza conflict, according to a report released Thursday.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the report as biased and antisemitic, arguing the UN is unfairly targeting Israel instead of focusing on Hamas's alleged war crimes. Israel disengaged from the Human Rights Council earlier in the year.

The report alleges Israeli efforts to hinder Palestinian reproduction, exacerbating healthcare issues and allegations of sexual misconduct, while Israel insists its policies align with international standards, denying any wrongdoing.

