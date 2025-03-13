Left Menu

UN Report Alleges Israeli Genocidal Acts in Gaza

A UN report accuses Israel of committing genocidal acts against Palestinians by targeting women's healthcare facilities and allegedly using sexual violence amidst the conflict in Gaza. Israeli authorities reject the claims as biased. South Africa has filed a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:19 IST
UN Report Alleges Israeli Genocidal Acts in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has accused Israel of committing 'genocidal acts' against Palestinians by destroying women's healthcare facilities and purportedly using sexual violence during the Gaza conflict, according to a report released Thursday.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the report as biased and antisemitic, arguing the UN is unfairly targeting Israel instead of focusing on Hamas's alleged war crimes. Israel disengaged from the Human Rights Council earlier in the year.

The report alleges Israeli efforts to hinder Palestinian reproduction, exacerbating healthcare issues and allegations of sexual misconduct, while Israel insists its policies align with international standards, denying any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025