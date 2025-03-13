Canada Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO
Canada has initiated WTO dispute consultations with the U.S. about import duties imposed on its steel and aluminum products. The request has been shared with World Trade Organization members, seeking to address trade tensions and resolve the tariff issue affecting bilateral relations.
Canada has formally requested World Trade Organization (WTO) consultations over the United States' implementation of import duties on specific Canadian steel and aluminium products, according to an announcement from the trade organization on Thursday.
This move signals Canada's intent to challenge the U.S. tariffs, which have sparked trade tensions between the two nations.
The official request has been circulated among WTO member countries, marking a significant step in addressing the broader implications of such import duties on international trade relations.
