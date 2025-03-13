Left Menu

Canada Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Canada has initiated WTO dispute consultations with the U.S. about import duties imposed on its steel and aluminum products. The request has been shared with World Trade Organization members, seeking to address trade tensions and resolve the tariff issue affecting bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:42 IST
Canada Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Canada has formally requested World Trade Organization (WTO) consultations over the United States' implementation of import duties on specific Canadian steel and aluminium products, according to an announcement from the trade organization on Thursday.

This move signals Canada's intent to challenge the U.S. tariffs, which have sparked trade tensions between the two nations.

The official request has been circulated among WTO member countries, marking a significant step in addressing the broader implications of such import duties on international trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025