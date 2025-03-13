Left Menu

Canada Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

Canada has initiated WTO dispute consultations against the U.S. over imposed import duties on Canadian steel and aluminium. Canada argues that these measures, which ceased its exemption and increased duties, contravene U.S. obligations under GATT 1994 according to a WTO statement.

Canada has taken official steps by requesting consultations with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to dispute U.S. import duties on steel and aluminium products from Canada. This was confirmed by the trade organization in a statement on Thursday.

The dispute centers on the U.S. decision to impose duties on certain Canadian products, which ended Canada's previous exemption and led to increased tariffs. Canada alleges that these actions are inconsistent with U.S. commitments under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994.

The request for consultations marks a significant step in resolving this trade issue, as the measure took effect on Wednesday and was promptly circulated to WTO members, raising international attention to the ongoing trade dispute.

